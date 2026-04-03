Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Reinforces Financial Strength with “Best Year Ever” 2025 Performance 

Falcon Insurance Public Company Limited (“Falcon Insurance”) recently welcomed senior executives from Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) and Fairfax Asia namely Mr. Brian Young, President, Fairfax Insurance Group; Mr. Michael Wallace, VP, Insurance Operations; Mr. Gobinath Athappan, CEO, Fairfax Asia; Mr. Steve Yendall, CFO, Fairfax Asia; and Mr. Ravi Prabhakar, Regional Director, Fairfax Asia.

The visit underscored Fairfax’s strong commitment to the Thai market and provided an opportunity to share the Group’s global vision and long-term sustainable growth strategy, reinforcing confidence in Falcon Insurance.

Mr. Brian Young highlighted the Group’s strong performance, stating: “In 2025, Fairfax continued to demonstrate solid financial strength, delivering net earnings of USD 4.8 billion (THB 151,348.8 million) and gross written premiums of over USD 33 billion (THB 1,040,523 million). From a strategic perspective, Fairfax remains committed to disciplined growth, with a strong focus on selective risk-taking and prudent line size deployment to ensure a balance between growth and underwriting quality. The Group continues to prioritize sustainable underwriting profitability, targeting a combined ratio of approximately 95% or better, reflecting strong underwriting discipline and operational efficiency.

In addition, Fairfax maintains a conservative reserving approach to strengthen its long-term financial position, alongside effective capital management practices.”