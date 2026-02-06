Energy Minister commits to keeping diesel prices under 30 baht per litre with Oil Fund support

Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon on Friday confirmed that the government is using the Oil Fuel Fund to stabilise domestic fuel prices amid rising global oil prices. As the world grapples with geopolitical tensions, particularly the US-Iran conflict, which has driven crude oil prices up, Thailand has seen the price of Singapore benchmark diesel rise from US$77 per barrel at the start of 2026 to about US$87-88.

Despite the rising costs of oil, the Energy Ministry has managed to prevent domestic fuel prices from increasing by utilising the Oil Fuel Fund. This has allowed for continued price stability for both petrol and diesel. Specifically, the ministry has reduced the diesel contribution from the fund by 2 baht per litre, leaving only 0.20 baht per litre in charge, aiming to keep the price of diesel at 30 baht per litre to avoid impacting citizens’ cost of living.

"We are using the Oil Fuel Fund as a buffer to ensure price stability and prevent the diesel price from rising. The price is currently stable at around 30 baht per litre and the price of LPG for household cooking remains fixed at 423 baht per 15 kg cylinder until the end of March 2026," said Auttapol.