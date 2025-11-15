Oil Fund submits 4 urgent agenda items as Auttapol reviews diesel price cap at 30 baht

1. Fourth-round recruitment of a new OFFO director

The director position has been vacant since August 2024 following the completion of former director Wisak Wattanasap’s term (Aug 16, 2020 –Aug 16, 2024). The current recruitment is now entering its fourth round, as widely reported in the media.

Pornchai stressed that although a formal director is not required for day-to-day operations—since a committee currently screens and reviews decisions—the appointment of a new director is necessary to ensure agility and long-term strategic direction.

2. Appointing expert members to complete the Fuel Fund Executive Committee

Four expert positions remain unfilled. The law requires the Fuel Fund Executive Committee to consist of:

• One financial expert

• One energy expert

• Two management experts

Applicants must be under 70 years old and preferably under 65 on the application date. Both active and retired professionals are eligible. The appointment of the committee chair will be considered separately by the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO).

Pornchai said expert members are a key mechanism for providing consultation, recommendations, and policy support, including deliberation on major resolutions to maintain fuel price stability nationwide.