LPG price freeze extended through November to ease living costs

Energy Ministry permanent secretary Prasert Sinsukprasert announced that the Oil Fuel Fund Executive Committee has agreed to maintain the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) price at 423 baht per 15-kilogramme cylinder for another month, from November 1–30, 2025, extending the current measure that was due to expire on October 31.
He said the move aligns with the government’s “Quick Big Win” policy, which aims to deliver tangible results in easing the public’s cost-of-living burden while ensuring price stability in the energy sector. The policy direction was set by Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon.
During the meeting, the committee discussed continued relief measures to help consumers and maintain a balance between public welfare and the national economy, ensuring domestic energy prices do not fully reflect global market volatility.
Officials were also instructed to closely monitor global LPG prices, which typically rise during the winter months, and to prepare measures to mitigate any price impact on Thai consumers.
Between October 13 and 24, 2025, the average LPG cargo price stood at US$453.22 per tonne, a level deemed manageable under the fund’s current framework.
As of October 26. 2025, the Oil Fuel Fund remained in a negative balance of 13.74 billion baht, though liquidity remains healthy. The oil account recorded a surplus of 27.75 billion baht, while the LPG account showed a deficit of 41.48 billion baht.