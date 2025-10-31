LPG price freeze extended through November to ease living costs

Energy Ministry permanent secretary Prasert Sinsukprasert announced that the Oil Fuel Fund Executive Committee has agreed to maintain the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) price at 423 baht per 15-kilogramme cylinder for another month, from November 1–30, 2025, extending the current measure that was due to expire on October 31.

He said the move aligns with the government’s “Quick Big Win” policy, which aims to deliver tangible results in easing the public’s cost-of-living burden while ensuring price stability in the energy sector. The policy direction was set by Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon.