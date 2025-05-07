Oil Fuel Fund Committee approves fuel price freeze until Sept 30

Thailand's Oil Fuel Fund Executive Committee has approved a plan to freeze fuel prices for more than three months and adjust them downward in line with global market trends. This move includes revising the fund contribution rates to accommodate an upcoming excise tax hike.

Pornchai Jirakulpaisan, Director of the Office of Policy and Strategy at the Oil Fuel Fund Office (OFFO), revealed on Wednesday that the committee has analyzed the potential impact of the planned increase in excise taxes on benzene and diesel products. It considered the fund’s capacity to absorb reduced revenues while minimizing the impact on consumers’ cost of living.

Following in-depth analysis and a review of all factors, the Oil Fuel Fund is expected to sustain these measures until the end of fiscal year 2025, or September 30, 2025, he said.

However, if a fuel price crisis arises that severely affects retail prices in Thailand and leads to liquidity issues for the fund, the committee will propose that the Ministry of Finance, through the Excise Department, consider lowering fuel taxes to stabilize domestic retail prices.