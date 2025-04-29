Thailand Revamps PHEV Taxes, Prioritising Electric Range and Scrapping Fuel Tank Limits

The Thai Cabinet, on Tuesday, has approved a significant overhaul of the excise duty system for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), shifting the focus to electric driving range as the primary determinant for taxation.

Effective from 1st January 2026, PHEVs capable of travelling at least 80 kilometres on a single electric charge will benefit from a lower 5% excise duty rate.

In a parallel move, the previous regulation imposing a 45-litre limit on fuel tank capacity has been abolished.

Deputy Finance Minister Dr Paopoom Rojanasakul announced the changes today, following the Cabinet's approval of the Excise Department's proposed Ministerial Regulation.

