Chinese automakers eye expanding production in Thailand to boost exports

MG, operated by SAIC Motor–CP, has a plant in Chonburi province with a maximum annual production capacity of 100,000 units.
GWM's Rayong factory can produce up to 80,000 vehicles annually.
BYD plans to scale up to 150,000 units per year. However, none of the manufacturers are currently operating at full capacity.
BYD confirmed ongoing expansion of its manufacturing operations in Thailand. This year, the company will begin exporting its first model, the BYD SEALION 6 DM-i. It aims to reach full capacity (150,000 units annually) within two years from the factory’s Q3 2024 launch.
BYD Auto (Thailand) Co Ltd currently manufactures the BYD DOLPHIN, BYD ATTO 3, and the plug-in hybrid BYD SEALION 6 DM-i, with capabilities to produce both left- and right-hand drive vehicles.
SAIC Motor–CP’s Chonburi plant currently produces models like the MG5, MG ZS (1.5L engine), and MG HS PHEV, exporting to Vietnam and Indonesia, with plans to expand to Malaysia this year.
Although EV models like the MG S5 and MG4 are assembled at the same plant, exports have not yet begun, the company said.
Suroj Sangsnit, Executive Vice Chairman of SAIC Motor–CP, stated that the plant, located at WHA Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate 2 in Chonburi, covers 437.5 rai. Over 300 rai is used for the body shop, paint shop, general assembly, and parts warehouse.
In 2023, MG also invested heavily in the remaining 137.5 rai to develop the New Energy Industrial Park to support EV growth.
"MG plays a key role in economic development, particularly in local employment, with over 1,000 employees—98% of whom are Thai," Suroj added.
GWM announced plans to increase production at its Rayong factory in Q2 this year to meet domestic demand and expand global exports.
GWM currently exports TANK 500 HEV to Malaysia, TANK 300 HEV to Indonesia, HAVAL H6 HEV and JOLION HEV to Vietnam, and ORA Good Cat to Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand.
The Rayong plant supports a maximum output of 80,000 vehicles annually and employs over 1,100 people. Local parts make up 45–50% of components used.
James Yang, Vice President of International Markets, said the company is helping grow Thailand’s economy by manufacturing and exporting a wide range of vehicles across all powertrain types—especially to Southeast Asia, Australia, and Latin America.
The Rayong facility is GWM’s second full-scale overseas plant (after Russia), and the company is committed to continued investment in Thailand as a global manufacturing and export hub, he said.
“We are increasing production to serve both domestic and international markets. All GWM vehicles sold in Thailand are locally produced—except for the GWM ORA 07, which is imported from China. Recently, we also began producing the HAVAL H6, both hybrid and plug-in hybrid, and TANK 300 DIESEL at our Rayong facility, said Yang.