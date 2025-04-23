Chinese automakers eye expanding production in Thailand to boost exports

MG, operated by SAIC Motor–CP, has a plant in Chonburi province with a maximum annual production capacity of 100,000 units.

GWM's Rayong factory can produce up to 80,000 vehicles annually.

BYD plans to scale up to 150,000 units per year. However, none of the manufacturers are currently operating at full capacity.

BYD confirmed ongoing expansion of its manufacturing operations in Thailand. This year, the company will begin exporting its first model, the BYD SEALION 6 DM-i. It aims to reach full capacity (150,000 units annually) within two years from the factory’s Q3 2024 launch.

BYD Auto (Thailand) Co Ltd currently manufactures the BYD DOLPHIN, BYD ATTO 3, and the plug-in hybrid BYD SEALION 6 DM-i, with capabilities to produce both left- and right-hand drive vehicles.