Scorching heat & EV boom push power peak past 34,620 MW

As extreme heat continues to grip many parts of Thailand, with temperatures steadily rising, consumer behaviour has shifted noticeably.
One of the most significant changes is the increased reliance on air conditioning, especially during longer and hotter nights. Coupled with the growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs), this has led to a substantial rise in electricity consumption during nighttime hours.
Notably, electricity demand is now peaking at night, raising concerns about the overall stability of the country’s power grid.
According to a report from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), data from three state utilities—Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), and Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA)—revealed that on April 24, 2025, at 8.48 pm, Thailand hit a new nighttime peak electricity demand of 34,620.4 megawatts.
This figure surpasses the previous month’s peak of 33,658.3 megawatts, recorded on March 29, 2025.
This surge in demand follows the intense heat that persisted after the Songkran festival. The Thai Meteorological Department reported on April 21–22, 2025, that temperatures reached 40°C in the northern, northeastern, and central regions. This prompted widespread use of air conditioning across the country, contributing to the sharp rise in electricity use.
From January to April 2025, peak electricity demand has risen consistently each month:
January 25, 2025, at 6.48pm – 27,953.3 MW
February 28, 2025, at 7.18pm – 30,942 MW
March 29, 2025, at 8.33pm – 33,658.3 MW
April 24, 2025, at 8.48pm – 34,620.4 MW
However, Thailand's all-time highest electricity peak remains at 36,792.1 megawatts, recorded on May 2, 2024, at 10.24pm, during a year when 11 peak records were set due to the El Niño phenomenon. That year, some areas saw temperatures soar to 44°C.
Given the current trend, there’s a strong possibility that peak electricity demand in 2025 may break previous records.
As May approaches, authorities and experts are closely monitoring both temperatures and electricity usage.