Scorching heat & EV boom push power peak past 34,620 MW

As extreme heat continues to grip many parts of Thailand, with temperatures steadily rising, consumer behaviour has shifted noticeably.

One of the most significant changes is the increased reliance on air conditioning, especially during longer and hotter nights. Coupled with the growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs), this has led to a substantial rise in electricity consumption during nighttime hours.

Notably, electricity demand is now peaking at night, raising concerns about the overall stability of the country’s power grid.

According to a report from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), data from three state utilities—Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), and Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA)—revealed that on April 24, 2025, at 8.48 pm, Thailand hit a new nighttime peak electricity demand of 34,620.4 megawatts.

This figure surpasses the previous month’s peak of 33,658.3 megawatts, recorded on March 29, 2025.