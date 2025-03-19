Nuclear power is key to rising green energy demand, says BOI

During a roundtable session hosted by Krungthep Turakij, BOI secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi explained that electricity consumption in the industrial sector accounts for more than half of the country's total usage and is expected to increase further as industries transition to more technology-driven operations.

"There are also industries experiencing a significant surge in electricity demand, such as semiconductors, electronics, electric vehicles (EVs), and battery manufacturing," he said.

Narit emphasised that electricity stability and clean energy availability are key factors influencing large companies' investment decisions in Thailand.

"Small modular reactors (SMRs) will help meet the growing demand for electricity. It is expected that new investments over the next decade will double the demand for clean electricity compared to the past ten years," he said.