ERC freezes electricity rate at 4.15 baht/unit for May–August 2025

ERC Secretary-General Poonpat Leesombatpiboon stated that the commission's meeting had approved maintaining the fuel tariff (FT) at 36.72 satang per unit, in line with the proposal from the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT).
Combined with the base electricity rate of 3.78 baht per unit, this results in an average electricity price (excluding value-added tax) of 4.15 baht per unit for the billing cycle from May to August 2025, he said, adding that this is the same as the current billing cycle.
Poonpat also advised electricity users to adopt five measures to reduce their expenses: Unplug electrical devices when not in use, turn off lights and appliances when not needed, adjust air conditioning temperatures to 26°C, switch to energy-saving appliances with the Label No. 5 on them, and plant more trees to reduce indoor temperatures.
His recommendation came as Thailand entered the summer season in late February 2025. The Thai Meteorological Department expects the summer to last until mid-May.