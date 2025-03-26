ERC freezes electricity rate at 4.15 baht/unit for May–August 2025

Poonpat also advised electricity users to adopt five measures to reduce their expenses: Unplug electrical devices when not in use, turn off lights and appliances when not needed, adjust air conditioning temperatures to 26°C, switch to energy-saving appliances with the Label No. 5 on them, and plant more trees to reduce indoor temperatures.

His recommendation came as Thailand entered the summer season in late February 2025. The Thai Meteorological Department expects the summer to last until mid-May.