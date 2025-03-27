Bangkok celebrates Earth Hour 2025 with 134 MW power reduction

This power reduction resulted in 621,746 baht in electricity cost savings and 58.6 tons of carbon dioxide emissions prevented.

This is equivalent to the carbon absorption of 5,860 trees over the course of a year (each tree absorbs about 10 kilograms of carbon dioxide annually), 485 Bangkok-Chiang Mai flights, 351,600 kilometres driven by a diesel vehicle, and turning off lights in 263,700 households.

BMA has long prioritized tackling climate change, which has widespread global impacts. The 60+ Earth Hour campaign is one of City Hall’s key sustainability initiatives aimed at raising awareness across various sectors to address the issue.

Running annually since 2008 and in collaboration with both government and private sectors, the 60+ Earth Hour campaign in Bangkok has collectively saved 138.65 megawatts of electricity and prevented 36.2 tons of carbon dioxide emissions over the past three years:

2024: 24.65 MW reduction, 11 tons of CO₂ emissions prevented

2023: 36 MW reduction, 5.2 tons of CO₂ emissions prevented

2022: 78 MW reduction, 20 tons of CO₂ emissions prevented

BMA expressed its gratitude to all participants and stakeholders for their continued support.

The City Hall encourages citizens to adopt energy conservation as part of their daily lives, emphasising that small individual actions can create a significant impact in combating climate change and ensuring a sustainable future for the planet.

#BMA #Bangkok #9GuidingPolicies9Good #GoodEnvironment #EarthHour2025 #TheBiggestHourForEarth #GiveAnHourForEarth