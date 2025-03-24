Thailand promises 1 baht drop in fuel prices for Songkran break

The Oil Fuel Fund Office (OFFO) has announced a 1 baht per litre reduction in the price of petrol and diesel in an effort to alleviate people’s burden and encourage domestic travel during the upcoming Songkran festival.

Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga said the decision was made by the OFFO Executive Committee on Monday based on the general downward trend in global oil prices and the improving financial health of the Oil Fuel Fund.

The reduction will be implemented in two phases – a 50 satang cut on March 28 and another 50 satang reduction on April 4.

Pirapan, who also doubles as deputy prime minister, said this two-phase approach aims to minimise disruption for fuel service providers, while ensuring a positive impact on consumers.



