ERC seeks public opinion on fuel tariff adjustment for May-August

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) is seeking public opinion on the adjustment of fuel tariff (FT) for making electricity during the period May to August, which would affect the cap on electricity bills during the four months.

The ERC reviews the FT every four months – in January, May and September – to ensure that the electricity rate is appropriate for the prevailing economic situation.

ERC secretary-general Poonpat Leesombatpiboon said on Friday that the public hearing session for the upcoming FT adjustment would take place on March 7, and the new electricity price will be announced two weeks later.

He added that the FT adjustment is likely to reduce the electricity cost by 0.17 baht per unit, bringing the current power bill of 4.15 baht per unit to under 4 baht per unit, in line with the government policy.

As for the policy announced by Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga to further lower the power bill by 0.40 baht, Poonpat said it would require adjustments in several aspects, but the ERC is ready to support the ministry’s plan.

He pointed out that future electricity prices would need further discussion with related agencies, especially the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand and PTT Plc, which had accumulated debts from electricity generation totalling 80 billion and 15 billion baht, respectively.