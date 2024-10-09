DLT to inspect all CNG and LPG fuelled vehicles

Operators of vehicles equipped with compressed natural gas (CNG) or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanks nationwide have been ordered to bring their vehicles for inspection by the Department of Land Transport (DLT).

This move follows the tragic death of 20 primary school students and three teachers in a bus fire outside Bangkok on October 1.

The Uthai Thani-based Wat Khao Phraya Sangkaram School had chartered three tour buses to take young primary students and teachers on a field trip to Ayutthaya and Nonthaburi. However, one of the buses, which was fitted with more gas tanks than officially allowed, caught fire and killed 23 of the 44 people on board.