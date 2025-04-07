Vietnam welcomes over 6 million foreign tourists in first 3 months

Vietnam's tourism industry continues its impressive post-pandemic recovery, welcoming 6.018 million international visitors in the first quarter of 2025.
This marks a 29.6 % increase compared to the same period last year, making it the most significant number of arrivals to the country in a single quarter in history, according to the Q1 socio-economic report from the General Statistics Office, released on Sunday.
March alone saw over 2.05 million international arrivals, a rise of 28.5 % year-over-year.
The growth is attributed to favourable visa policies, intensified tourism promotion campaigns, and Vietnam's increasing recognition in prestigious international tourism awards.
Asia remains the dominant source of international arrivals, with 4.71 million tourists, accounting for over 78 % of the total. Key markets such as South Korea, China, Taiwan, and Japan continue to thrive, supported by the resumption and expansion of direct flights and relaxed visa policies.
European arrivals totalled 791,900, while 341,500 tourists came from the Americas. Australia and the Pacific contributed 160,100 visitors, while 12,300 African tourists visited Vietnam in Q1.
Russian tourists have made a strong comeback (up by an impressive 210 %), especially in the south-central coastal localities of Khanh Hoa and Binh Thuan, along with Phu Quoc Island in the south—destinations favoured for their warm climate and well-developed tourism infrastructure. Tourists from Cambodia, the Philippines, and China also also increasingly descending on Vietnam, with the number seeing 205, 195, and 178 % growth respectively.
Most visitors arrived by air, with 5.2 million arrivals (86.4 %), a 34 % increase from last year. Land border arrivals reached 685,500 (11.4 %), up 9.6 %, while sea arrivals stood at 133,000 (2.2 %), experiencing a slight 2.7 % decline.
Vietnam's travel industry saw tourism revenue hit VND21.5 trillion (US$833.1 million) in Q1, an 18.3 % increase year-over-year. Leading the growth were the capital city Ha Noi (up by 23.5 %), Da Nang (22.1 %), and Quang Ninh (20.9 %).
The accommodation and food service sector also flourished, generating VND200.1 trillion (about $7.7 billion), up 14 %. Same as travel revenues, the three localities, Quang Ninh (20.1 %), Da Nang (16.7 %), and Ha Noi (14.9 %), saw the highest growth in this sector.
With impressive arrival numbers and strong revenue growth, Vietnam is solidifying its status as a top international destination.
The momentum from Q1 sets a strong foundation for the country's tourism sector to sustain growth and expansion in the coming months, achieving its target of welcoming 22-23 million foreign tourists for the whole year.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network