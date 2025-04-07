Vietnam welcomes over 6 million foreign tourists in first 3 months

Vietnam's tourism industry continues its impressive post-pandemic recovery, welcoming 6.018 million international visitors in the first quarter of 2025.

This marks a 29.6 % increase compared to the same period last year, making it the most significant number of arrivals to the country in a single quarter in history, according to the Q1 socio-economic report from the General Statistics Office, released on Sunday.

March alone saw over 2.05 million international arrivals, a rise of 28.5 % year-over-year.

The growth is attributed to favourable visa policies, intensified tourism promotion campaigns, and Vietnam's increasing recognition in prestigious international tourism awards.

Asia remains the dominant source of international arrivals, with 4.71 million tourists, accounting for over 78 % of the total. Key markets such as South Korea, China, Taiwan, and Japan continue to thrive, supported by the resumption and expansion of direct flights and relaxed visa policies.