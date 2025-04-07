Prime Minister visits collapsed SAO building site to support rescue efforts

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited the site of the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building on Sunday, April 6, at 7pm, to show support for government officials and volunteers working around the clock to locate missing persons following the March 28 earthquake.

During the visit, she was briefed on the search operations, challenges on the ground, and additional support needed from the government. She also met with police officers to discuss evidence collection for ongoing legal proceedings.