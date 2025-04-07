Prime Minister visits collapsed SAO building site to support rescue efforts

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited the site of the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building on Sunday, April 6, at 7pm, to show support for government officials and volunteers working around the clock to locate missing persons following the March 28 earthquake.
During the visit, she was briefed on the search operations, challenges on the ground, and additional support needed from the government. She also met with police officers to discuss evidence collection for ongoing legal proceedings.
The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to act swiftly and comprehensively—providing relief, conducting rescue efforts, verifying facts, and mobilizing all necessary resources—until the crisis is fully resolved.
Rescue operations remain ongoing, with teams using heavy machinery to clear debris and spraying water overnight to reduce airborne dust across zones A, B, and C.
At approximately 4 am on Monday, more than 100 rescue workers launched a coordinated ground sweep across zones A, B, C, and D. Starting from the lower levels, teams navigated debris and steep rubble in an effort to reach upper levels and locate any remaining survivors.
Authorities have urged all personnel to give their utmost in the search and recovery mission.
The death toll stands at 16, with 9 injured and 78 people still unaccounted for.