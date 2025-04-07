Myanmar offers 10M kyats per quake victim, aid for damaged buildings

On the afternoon of April 5, during the closing speech of the Union Government meeting held at the SAC Chairman’s office, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing made this statement.
The government will oversee the rebuilding of roads, bridges, and railways that were destroyed, while local governments will ensure fair pricing practices during reconstruction. Efforts are underway to clear debris, and both local and international rescue teams are involved in the relief work, the Senior General said.
He continued that he government is coordinating with foreign countries to ensure sufficient food, drinking water, medical supplies, and temporary shelters for the affected population. Emergency hospitals have been set up, and treatment for the injured is ongoing. Meanwhile, authorities are also working to reopen transportation routes as soon as possible, especially critical bridges like the Sagaing Bridge, to restore rail services. The construction of safe, durable buildings is a priority, with officials urged to inspect and ensure quality before rebuilding. The reconstruction work will be expedited to prevent further damage, and efforts are in place to provide long-term support for the earthquake victims.
Senior General Min Aung Hlaing also emphasized the need for everyone to stay calm and respectful during the upcoming Thingyan (New Year) festival, as it is important to focus on essential tasks. He instructed all ministers to visit the affected areas and assist with recovery efforts.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network