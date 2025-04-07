Storm hits today: 48 provinces face heavy rain, hail : TMD warns

Storm hits today – Weather update for April 7, 2025: Thai Meteorological Department announces 48 provinces affected by summer storms, heavy rain, hail, and strong winds. Avoid traveling through storm-affected areas.
24-hour Weather Forecast:
Upper Thailand is experiencing summer storms characterized by thunderstorms, strong winds, and isolated hail due to a moderate high-pressure system or cold air mass from China spreading over the upper North, upper Northeast, and the South China Sea. This has led to southerly and southeasterly winds prevailing over upper Thailand, while hot weather continues across the region.
Residents in upper Thailand are advised to take precautions against the upcoming summer storms. Avoid outdoor activities in storm-prone areas, including being under large trees, weak structures, and billboards. Farmers should reinforce fruit trees and prepare to protect crops and livestock from potential damage. Also, be mindful of your health during changing weather conditions.
For southern Thailand:
Easterly and southeasterly winds continue to prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea, bringing isolated thunderstorms to the region. Wave heights in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are around 1 metre, and more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas. Mariners in these areas are advised to avoid sailing in stormy zones.
Weather Forecast for Thailand
From 6pm on April 7 to 6pm on April 8
Bangkok and Vicinity:
Generally hot with thunderstorms in 30% of the area and isolated strong winds.
Minimum temperature: 26–27°C
Maximum temperature: 34–37°C
Southerly winds 10–20 km/h
Northern Region:
Generally hot with thunderstorms in 40% of the area, accompanied by strong winds and isolated hail. Thunderstorms are mostly expected in Chiang Rai, Phayao, Lampang, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.
Minimum temperature: 22–25°C
Maximum temperature: 33–39°C
Southwesterly winds 5–15 km/h
Northeastern Region:
Generally hot with thunderstorms in 60% of the area, including strong winds and isolated hail. Most storms expected in Loei, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani.
Minimum temperature: 22–25°C
Maximum temperature: 35–37°C
Easterly winds 10–20 km/h
Central Region:
Generally hot with extremely hot conditions in some areas. Thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the region with isolated strong winds, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Ang Thong, Sing Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Lopburi, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, and Kanchanaburi.
Minimum temperature: 24–26°C
Maximum temperature: 36–40°C
Southerly winds 10–20 km/h
Eastern Region:
Hot in the upper part of the region with thunderstorms in 40% of the area and isolated strong winds, mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
Minimum temperature: 24–27°C
Maximum temperature: 32–37°C
Southeasterly winds 15–30 km/h
Waves around 1 meter high; over 2 meters in thunderstorm areas
Southern Region (East Coast):
Thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Yala, and Narathiwat.
Minimum temperature: 23–25°C
Maximum temperature: 33–36°C
Easterly winds 15–30 km/h
Waves around 1 meter high; over 2 meters in thunderstorm areas
Southern Region (West Coast):
Thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mostly in Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.
Minimum temperature: 24–26°C
Maximum temperature: 34–36°C
Easterly winds 15–30 km/h
Waves around 1 metre near the shore, more than 1 metre offshore, and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas