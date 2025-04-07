Storm hits today: 48 provinces face heavy rain, hail : TMD warns

Storm hits today – Weather update for April 7, 2025: Thai Meteorological Department announces 48 provinces affected by summer storms, heavy rain, hail, and strong winds. Avoid traveling through storm-affected areas.

24-hour Weather Forecast:

Upper Thailand is experiencing summer storms characterized by thunderstorms, strong winds, and isolated hail due to a moderate high-pressure system or cold air mass from China spreading over the upper North, upper Northeast, and the South China Sea. This has led to southerly and southeasterly winds prevailing over upper Thailand, while hot weather continues across the region.

Residents in upper Thailand are advised to take precautions against the upcoming summer storms. Avoid outdoor activities in storm-prone areas, including being under large trees, weak structures, and billboards. Farmers should reinforce fruit trees and prepare to protect crops and livestock from potential damage. Also, be mindful of your health during changing weather conditions.

For southern Thailand:

Easterly and southeasterly winds continue to prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea, bringing isolated thunderstorms to the region. Wave heights in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are around 1 metre, and more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas. Mariners in these areas are advised to avoid sailing in stormy zones.