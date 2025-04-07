KIA, TNLA, KNPP, KNU/KNLA, PDF attack army posts despite ceasefire, says SAC spokesperson

The statement was made during a clarification regarding violations of the temporary ceasefire by armed insurgents following the military's declaration of a halt to offensive operations.

"Due to the earthquake on the 28th, out of sympathy and understanding for the people across the nation—and also to facilitate swift humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts—the military announced a temporary suspension of offensive operations from April 2 to April 22, 2025. However, after this announcement, the KIA fired seven rounds of 82mm mortar shells at two military headquarters in Bamaw at 4.20pm on April 3. Then, on the morning of April 4 at around 10.30am, a KIA group of about 30 and later another of around 50 attacked a security outpost near Bamaw University," said Major General Zaw Min Tun.