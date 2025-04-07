KIA, TNLA, KNPP, KNU/KNLA, PDF attack army posts despite ceasefire, says SAC spokesperson

The statement was made during a clarification regarding violations of the temporary ceasefire by armed insurgents following the military's declaration of a halt to offensive operations.
"Due to the earthquake on the 28th, out of sympathy and understanding for the people across the nation—and also to facilitate swift humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts—the military announced a temporary suspension of offensive operations from April 2 to April 22, 2025. However, after this announcement, the KIA fired seven rounds of 82mm mortar shells at two military headquarters in Bamaw at 4.20pm on April 3. Then, on the morning of April 4 at around 10.30am, a KIA group of about 30 and later another of around 50 attacked a security outpost near Bamaw University," said Major General Zaw Min Tun.
Additionally, the TNLA and PDF groups targeted a military security outpost in Taungkhang, while the KNPP attacked a military headquarters in Hpasawng.
Major General Zaw Min Tun continued, "The AA group also launched attacks on security outposts in the Ayeyarwady Region. Moreover, on April 4 at around 3.30am, PDF-affiliated terrorist groups used drones to drop bombs five times on a military security outpost northwest of Sinphyukyun Township in Magway Region."
He further stated that the KNLA/KNU group had also attacked a security outpost. Although the military has declared a temporary ceasefire, it has made clear in its announcement that it will retaliate if there are any threats to civilian lives and property, disruptions to public travel and security, or attacks on military security outposts.
Major General Zaw Min Tun added that this disclosure was made to inform the public about these ceasefire violations, especially at a time when efforts are being focused on assisting earthquake-affected communities.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network