TMD warns of fresh cold surge and very heavy rain in the South through December 16

A new surge of cool air from China is spreading over upper Thailand, bringing stronger winds and a drop in temperatures, while the South continues to face very heavy rain and hazardous sea conditions, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said.

In its latest advisory, the TMD said the lower South is likely to see persistent heavy to very heavy rain on December 15–16, 2025, with the highest risk in Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Trang and Satun as the northeast monsoon strengthens over the Gulf of Thailand and the South. Residents are urged to watch for flash floods and runoff, particularly in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying zones.

Sea conditions are also expected to remain rough. The TMD said waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand will be around 2–3 metres, rising above 3 metres in thunderstorms, while the upper Gulf will see waves of about 2 metres. In the Andaman Sea, offshore areas and stormy zones may see waves above 2 metres. Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid thunderstorm areas, and small boats in the lower Gulf should stay ashore.

For upper Thailand, the TMD said conditions will turn colder with gusty winds, with temperatures expected to fall by around 1–3°C as the high-pressure system advances. The public is advised to take care of their health as temperatures drop.