Heavy rain batters the South as North and Central brace for sharp temperature drop, TMD warns

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued Announcement No. 20 warning of heavy to very heavy rain in the South and strong winds and high waves in the Gulf of Thailand, with impacts expected through to December 16, 2025. Upper Thailand will experience unsettled weather, with thunderstorms and a 2-4°C drop in temperature.

Between 14-16 December 2025, the lower South will continue to see widespread heavy rain, particularly in the provinces of:

Nakhon Si Thammarat

Phatthalung

Songkhla

Pattani

Yala

Narathiwat

Krabi

Trang

Satun

This is due to a strengthening north-easterly monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and the South.

Winds and waves will intensify in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea:

Lower Gulf of Thailand: waves 2-3 metres high, and over 3 metres in areas with thunderstorms

Upper Gulf of Thailand: waves around 2 metres

Andaman Sea (offshore): waves over 2 metres, and higher than 2 metres in thunderstorms

The TMD advises: