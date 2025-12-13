Heavy rain batters the South as North and Central brace for sharp temperature drop, TMD warns

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued Announcement No. 20 warning of heavy to very heavy rain in the South and strong winds and high waves in the Gulf of Thailand, with impacts expected through to December 16, 2025. Upper Thailand will experience unsettled weather, with thunderstorms and a 2-4°C drop in temperature.
Between 14-16 December 2025, the lower South will continue to see widespread heavy rain, particularly in the provinces of:
This is due to a strengthening north-easterly monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and the South.
Winds and waves will intensify in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea:
The TMD advises:
In upper Thailand, the weather will be unsettled:
This is due to a rather strong high-pressure system / cold air mass from China spreading over Thailand.
The TMD advises:
The public is urged to follow further announcements from the Thai Meteorological Department and can obtain updated information 24 hours a day via: