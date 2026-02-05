Diesel price cap under review as Oil Fund turns positive

Thailand may be preparing to end the long-running policy of capping diesel prices at no more than 30 baht a litre, as the Oil Fuel Fund Office plans to submit a revised national fuel-crisis framework to the incoming government for review.

The Oil Fuel Fund Office (OFFO) said it is preparing a new Fuel Crisis Management Plan (2025–2029) for consideration by the next government, as the existing plan is nearing the end of its term. The new plan will reassess whether the measure to keep retail diesel prices at no more than 30 baht per litre remains appropriate under current conditions.

It will also consider setting a new diesel price framework, taking into account impacts on the public, the broader economy and inflation. A review of the price cap on LPG is also expected.

Fuel Fund returns to surplus for first time in four years

The Oil Fuel Fund Office (OFFO) reported that as of February 1, 2026, the overall status of the oil fund had returned to a surplus of 505 million baht, compared with a deficit of 428 million baht a week earlier on January 25, 2026.

This marks the fund’s first return to positive territory in four years. The fund first moved into deficit on December 12, 2021, at -1.633 billion baht, and remained in the red thereafter, worsening continuously until it reached a record low on November 27, 2022 at -132.671 billion baht. The deficit was driven largely by government policy to subsidise diesel prices through the fund, keeping pump prices below true costs over an extended period.

As of February 1, 2026, the oil account showed a surplus of 39.046 billion baht, while the LPG account remained in deficit at 38.541 billion baht. This resulted in an overall surplus of 505 million baht, with total outstanding liabilities of 61.543 billion baht.