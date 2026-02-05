Fewer storms, tropical depressions forecast for Vietnam in 2026

The number of storms and tropical depressions in 2026 is forecast to be lower than the multi-year average, according to National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) deputy director Hoang Phuc Lam.

Speaking at a recent press briefing on hydro-meteorological outlooks held in Hanoi, Lam said this year may see fewer storms and tropical depressions than in 2025.

From February to July, the number of storm systems active in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) is likely to be close to the multi-year average at about 3.8 systems, including roughly 1.2 making landfall, he said.

Between August and December, this number is expected to fall below the multi-year average of 9.6 systems for this period, with around 3.8 making landfall. However, strong-intensity storms remain a concern, Lam stressed.

“From August to September, storms and tropical depressions will mainly affect northern regions, while from September to December, they are expected to primarily impact central and southern Vietnam,” he said.