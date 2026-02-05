Xi speaks with Trump and Putin, paving way for US meeting

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke separately with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin within hours on Feb 4, setting the stage for the next high-level China-US leaders’ meeting in April, while long-time partners Beijing and Moscow reaffirmed the strength of their ties.

The calls also highlighted China’s parallel engagement with both Russia and the United States amid mounting pressure on Moscow over the war in Ukraine and the future of nuclear arms control.

Describing the call as “all very positive”, Trump said on Truth Social the two leaders spoke on trade, military issues, Taiwan, the war in Ukraine and Iran, as well as his April trip to China which he “very much look forward to”.

He also said China had agreed to increase its purchases of US-produced soya beans.

“The relationship with China, and my personal relationship with President Xi, is an extremely good one, and we both realise how important it is to keep it that way.”

Meanwhile, Xi said he is willing to continue working with Trump to steer the “great ship of China-US relations through rough waters and move it forward steadily” to accomplish bigger and better things, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Xi also reiterated China’s stance on Taiwan, saying in the call that “the US must handle arms sales to Taiwan with caution”, according to Xinhua.