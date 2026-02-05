Foreign investors flock to buy Thai hotels, with 2026 set to surpass THB12 billion

Despite a slowdown in foreign tourist arrivals in 2025, the long-term recovery potential of Thailand's tourism industry has renewed investor confidence, creating a thriving hotel market. Both Thai and foreign investors are aggressively acquiring assets in high-potential locations to renovate, upgrade, and add long-term value.

Phattarachai Taweewong, Director of Research and Communications at Colliers Thailand, mentioned that Thailand’s tourism sector remains a vital economic driver, even under global economic pressure. In 2025, foreign tourist arrivals dropped to 32.97 million, down 7.23% year-on-year, generating 1.54 trillion baht in revenue, a decrease of 4.71%.

The primary markets continue to be Malaysia, China, India, Russia, and South Korea, with the highest revenues generated by Chinese, Russian, and Indian tourists. This shows their strong purchasing power in the hotel sector.

Meanwhile, domestic tourism continues to be a significant support, with over 202.66 million Thai tourists, marking a 2.84% increase and generating 1.17 trillion baht in revenue, up 4.18%. Bangkok and coastal destinations continue to dominate the market.