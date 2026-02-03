Phuket’s property game-changer: from beach getaway to investor magnet

By the end of 2025, Phuket had more than 72 newly launched projects worth over 81,643 million baht, totalling more than 10,312 units. Notably, many projects achieved rapid sales closures, while some recorded 50%-70% sales within less than one month. This is seen as a clear signal that demand is not only short-term speculation, but real purchasing power from both domestic buyers and foreign investors.

While Bangkok’s property market has faced pressure, many investors have begun shifting their focus towards high-growth tourism cities. Phuket has been among the first names mentioned—driven by both long-stay demand and investment demand. Foreign investors, in particular, increasingly view Phuket property as both a holiday home and a long-term income-generating asset.

In 2025, Phuket welcomed more than 10.47 million foreign tourists and generated tourism revenue of over 545 billion baht. Although the figure eased slightly from the previous year, the visitor mix remained strong—especially among travellers from Russia, Australia, India, China and Kazakhstan. These groups are not only visiting; many have also become property buyers and long-term residents in Phuket.

Colliers expects Phuket’s condominium market to remain strong in 2026, even if new launches ease slightly to around 6,000-8,000 units. The standout locations are expected to remain Bang Tao, Cherng Talay, Rawai, Kata, Karon and Phuket Town. At the same time, major listed developers—such as Sansiri and AssetWise—are continuing to expand their presence on the island.