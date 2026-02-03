Nestlé cements Thailand’s status as regional strategic hub for advanced food tech

Deputy PM Ekniti Nitithanprapas meets Nestlé executives at Davos, confirming a $830m investment portfolio and a massive 90% export rate for pet food.
Thailand has solidified its position as a critical industrial anchor in Southeast Asia following high-level talks between the Thai government and global food and beverage giant Nestlé.
Speaking after the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, confirmed that Nestlé will continue to utilise Thailand as its primary "Strategic Hub" for the Indochina region.
The commitment follows a productive dialogue with Remy Ejel, a senior executive at Nestlé, who reaffirmed the multinational’s confidence in the Kingdom’s macroeconomic stability.
Nestlé’s presence in Thailand is substantial. Over the past six years, the group has invested over 28 billion baht (approximately $830 million), operating eight factories and employing more than 3,000 Thai staff.
A standout performer in this portfolio is the pet care segment.
Under the Purina brand, Nestlé has successfully transformed Thailand into an export powerhouse, with 90% of domestically produced pet food now shipped to premium global markets, including Japan, Australia, the United States, and Europe.
"Nestlé’s decision to reinforce Thailand's role as a strategic hub is a testament to our robust infrastructure and reliable supply chain," stated Ekniti. "This partnership transcends capital investment; it integrates Thai agricultural produce—such as poultry and plant-based proteins—into sophisticated manufacturing processes, ensuring sustainable growth for our farmers."
The Thai government is wasting no time in capitalising on this momentum.
Ekniti has instructed the Board of Investment (BOI) to work in close coordination with Nestlé to monitor expansion plans, particularly those involving advanced food technologies and high-value-added products.
Crucially, the collaboration extends to human capital. Nestlé has pledged support for the government’s "Upskill & Reskill" agenda.
Through the "Nestlé Needs Youth" programme and partnerships with local universities, the company will help tailor engineering and manufacturing curricula to meet the evolving demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
This initiative will align with the state’s "Skill Bridge" project, bridging the gap between academia and industrial requirements.
As Thailand moves through 2026, the renewed commitment from one of the world’s largest consumer goods companies provides a significant boost to the nation’s ambition to become a premier destination for high-value international investment.