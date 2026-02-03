Nestlé cements Thailand’s status as regional strategic hub for advanced food tech

Deputy PM Ekniti Nitithanprapas meets Nestlé executives at Davos, confirming a $830m investment portfolio and a massive 90% export rate for pet food.

Thailand has solidified its position as a critical industrial anchor in Southeast Asia following high-level talks between the Thai government and global food and beverage giant Nestlé.

Speaking after the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, confirmed that Nestlé will continue to utilise Thailand as its primary "Strategic Hub" for the Indochina region.

The commitment follows a productive dialogue with Remy Ejel, a senior executive at Nestlé, who reaffirmed the multinational’s confidence in the Kingdom’s macroeconomic stability.

Nestlé’s presence in Thailand is substantial. Over the past six years, the group has invested over 28 billion baht (approximately $830 million), operating eight factories and employing more than 3,000 Thai staff.

A standout performer in this portfolio is the pet care segment.

Under the Purina brand, Nestlé has successfully transformed Thailand into an export powerhouse, with 90% of domestically produced pet food now shipped to premium global markets, including Japan, Australia, the United States, and Europe.



