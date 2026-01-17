BOI moves to unlock zoning and land rules to ease EEC investment bottlenecks

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the Board of Investment (BOI), said the agency has already convened a special land subcommittee in early January 2026 to consider ways to address land shortages for investment projects—particularly targeted industries in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), where demand for land is high.

On initial measures to tackle insufficient land supply for investors in the EEC, he said the land subcommittee is coordinating with relevant agencies to focus on two key issues: speeding up zoning (town planning) issuance and resolving obstacles linked to public land routes, including some areas that are no longer in use.

Narit said agencies such as the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning will present zoning and land data for target areas, enabling the meeting to identify constraints and develop solutions to “unlock” bottlenecks and plan next steps. He stressed that any action must remain within the relevant regulations.

He acknowledged that the land problem is especially acute in the EEC’s core areas. Large plots zoned for industry (the “purple” zone) are now very limited and expensive. While the BOI wants to steer investment into industrial estates—where infrastructure is ready and environmental oversight is more assured—large plots over 50 rai within estates are also becoming scarce, making it necessary to increase land supply.