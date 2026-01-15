BOI approves THB 96bn data centre investments for digital hub status

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary-General of the Board of Investment (BOI), announced that on Thursday (January 15), the BOI Board, chaired by Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, approved seven data centre projects with a combined investment value exceeding 96 billion baht.
These projects include:
In 2025, 36 data centre projects were submitted for investment promotion, totalling 728 billion baht. The majority of these projects are located in key industrial zones and economic areas, including Rayong (33%), Chonburi (32%), and Samut Prakan (12%), with the remainder spread across Pathum Thani, Chachoengsao, and Bangkok.
These investments include major contributions from both Thai and foreign investors, such as the UK-based Zenith Data Centre and Cloud Services, Singapore's Galaxy Peak Data Centre, Thai firm Thai DC 1, and Japan’s Telehouse (Thailand), a subsidiary of KDDI.
Narit remarked that digital technology is advancing rapidly, and global organisations are adapting to the digital era by applying key technologies such as cloud computing, AI, and IoT.
Consumers are increasingly using digital platforms for work, learning, shopping, and entertainment. This growing demand for stable and secure data storage and processing systems has made data centres, cloud services, and related infrastructure critical to driving the digital economy.
“The decision of leading data centres to invest in Thailand reflects global investor confidence and will significantly support the growth of the digital economy, especially in the financial and e-commerce sectors,” he said.
In line with policies to promote investment in data centres, the BOI revised the conditions in late 2025 to maximise the benefits for Thailand.
New requirements include employing at least 50% Thai personnel in management and specialist roles within three years, as well as carrying out human resource development activities such as training, curriculum development with educational institutions, R&D, enhancing the skills of Thai SMEs, and supporting domestic supply chains.
These activities must be completed before claiming corporate income tax exemptions.
Additionally, the BOI has set efficiency standards for Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and water management, offering greater benefits for projects outside the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) to encourage regional growth and reduce the concentration of power demand within the EEC.