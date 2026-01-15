BOI approves THB 96bn data centre investments for digital hub status

In 2025, 36 data centre projects were submitted for investment promotion, totalling 728 billion baht. The majority of these projects are located in key industrial zones and economic areas, including Rayong (33%), Chonburi (32%), and Samut Prakan (12%), with the remainder spread across Pathum Thani, Chachoengsao, and Bangkok.

These investments include major contributions from both Thai and foreign investors, such as the UK-based Zenith Data Centre and Cloud Services, Singapore's Galaxy Peak Data Centre, Thai firm Thai DC 1, and Japan’s Telehouse (Thailand), a subsidiary of KDDI.

Narit remarked that digital technology is advancing rapidly, and global organisations are adapting to the digital era by applying key technologies such as cloud computing, AI, and IoT.

Consumers are increasingly using digital platforms for work, learning, shopping, and entertainment. This growing demand for stable and secure data storage and processing systems has made data centres, cloud services, and related infrastructure critical to driving the digital economy.

“The decision of leading data centres to invest in Thailand reflects global investor confidence and will significantly support the growth of the digital economy, especially in the financial and e-commerce sectors,” he said.