Global Data Centre Electricity Demand Set to Double by 2030, Driven by AI

New forecast reveals worldwide consumption will surge from 448 TWh in 2025 to 980 TWh by 2030, with AI-optimised servers accounting for 44% of power usage.

Global electricity demand from data centres is projected to double by the end of the decade, following an anticipated 16% surge in 2025 alone, according to new analysis from business and technology insights company, Gartner, Inc.

The firm's analysts estimate that worldwide data centre electricity consumption will soar from 448 terawatt hours (TWh) in 2025 to 980 TWh by 2030, putting immense pressure on global energy grids.

The primary factor driving this rapid increase is the widespread adoption of AI-optimised servers.

"While conventional servers and supporting infrastructure contribute to overall data centre electricity consumption, the rapid rise of AI-optimised servers is fuelling the increase in data centre power consumption," said Linglan Wang, research director at Gartner. "Their electricity usage is set to rise nearly fivefold, from 93 TWh in 2025 to 432 TWh in 2030."

By 2030, AI-optimised servers are projected to account for a substantial 44% of total data centre power usage, up from 21% in 2025.