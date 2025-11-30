Global Data Centre Electricity Demand Set to Double by 2030, Driven by AI

New forecast reveals worldwide consumption will surge from 448 TWh in 2025 to 980 TWh by 2030, with AI-optimised servers accounting for 44% of power usage.
Global electricity demand from data centres is projected to double by the end of the decade, following an anticipated 16% surge in 2025 alone, according to new analysis from business and technology insights company, Gartner, Inc.
The firm's analysts estimate that worldwide data centre electricity consumption will soar from 448 terawatt hours (TWh) in 2025 to 980 TWh by 2030, putting immense pressure on global energy grids.
The primary factor driving this rapid increase is the widespread adoption of AI-optimised servers.
"While conventional servers and supporting infrastructure contribute to overall data centre electricity consumption, the rapid rise of AI-optimised servers is fuelling the increase in data centre power consumption," said Linglan Wang, research director at Gartner. "Their electricity usage is set to rise nearly fivefold, from 93 TWh in 2025 to 432 TWh in 2030."
By 2030, AI-optimised servers are projected to account for a substantial 44% of total data centre power usage, up from 21% in 2025.
Critically, these AI components will represent 64% of the incremental power demand added to data centres over the next five years.
Regional Leaders and Clean Energy Alternatives
Regionally, the US and China are expected to remain the dominant forces in AI infrastructure buildout, together accounting for more than two-thirds of the world's data centre electricity demand.
China is noted to be slightly better positioned due to more power-efficient servers and superior infrastructure planning.
The US data centre electricity usage is forecast to rise from 4% to 7.8% of regional consumption between 2025 and 2030, while Europe's share will increase from 2.7% to 5%.
Gartner warns that the current reliance on fossil fuels for on-site power generation is unsustainable.
The industry is being pushed towards clean alternatives for data centre microgrids, with green hydrogen, geothermal, and small modular reactors (SMRs) emerging as viable options by the end of the decade.
"In the near term, natural gas will lead as the main power source for data centres," stated Tony Harvey, VP analyst at Gartner. "However, within the next three to five years, we anticipate rapid growth in battery energy storage systems (BESS) to balance the fluctuations of solar and wind energy."
He added that while geothermal microgrids show great promise, their high initial costs and regulatory challenges will likely keep them a niche option for the foreseeable future.