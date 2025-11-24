Google unveils ‘TalayLink’ to strengthen digital connectivity between Thailand and Australia

• Google Cloud announces “TalayLink”, a new subsea cable system linking Thailand and Australia.
• The strategic investment aims to enhance future regional connectivity.
• It will improve digital accessibility, stability and resilience across the Asia–Pacific.
• TalayLink will create a new independent route across the Indian Ocean, linking Thailand’s upcoming data centres and Cloud Region.
Google Cloud has announced the launch of TalayLink, a new subsea cable system connecting Australia and Thailand, designed to significantly enhance digital accessibility, stability and resilience across the Asia–Pacific and globally.
Bikash Koley, Vice President of Global Infrastructure at Google and Google Cloud, said the new TalayLink subsea cable — named after the Thai word talay (sea/ocean) — will extend Google’s interlink cable initiative for data centre connectivity announced last year.
Under the Australia Connect programme, the new cable will establish an alternative path into Thailand via the Indian Ocean, west of the Sunda Strait — a route currently used by most existing subsea cables.
This strategic routing will ensure that Thailand’s upcoming data centres and Cloud Region can connect seamlessly to Google’s global network.
In addition to the TalayLink subsea cable, Google also announced plans to invest in a new connectivity hub in Mandurah, Western Australia, and in southern Thailand.
These strategic investments are designed to reinforce and future-proof regional connectivity and accelerate digital and AI services through cable switching, content caching and colocation capabilities.
The Mandurah hub will serve as a new landing point separate from Perth, where most of Western Australia’s subsea cables currently land. As for the location in southern Thailand — already a major subsea cable crossroads — Google has partnered with AIS as its colocation provider to accelerate deployment and maximise the benefits of existing local infrastructure.
Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary-General of the Board of Investment (BOI), said TalayLink is a critical component of Thailand’s digital infrastructure, strengthening the nation’s connectivity and resilience.
When combined with the upcoming Google Cloud Region and Google Data Centre in Thailand, the investment will not only boost regional network and computing capacity but will also reinforce Thailand’s role as a key Digital Gateway for Southeast Asia, supporting next-generation cloud and AI innovation.
Pratthana Leelapanang, CEO of Advanced Info Service (AIS), said the partnership expands AIS’s strategic collaboration with Google, supporting the establishment of the connectivity hub in southern Thailand.
The synergy between Google’s diverse subsea cable routes and AIS’s high-reliability colocation infrastructure will ensure the region’s digital backbone can effectively support Thailand’s national AI strategy.
Preeyaporn Tangpaosak, President of ALT Telecom, said International Gateway Co. (IGC), part of the ALT Group, is contributing its extensive experience in nationwide network management and international cable landing operations to support the project.
The new cable, she said, is a key element of digital infrastructure that will accelerate Thailand’s digital-economy strategy and help the country achieve its full development potential.
Once completed, TalayLink and the new connectivity hubs will enhance the resilience of telecommunications networks across Australia, Africa and Southeast Asia.
Additionally, combined with previously announced connectivity-hub investments in the Maldives and Christmas Island, this initiative will further expand network reach across the Indian Ocean and into the Middle East.