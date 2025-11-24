Google unveils ‘TalayLink’ to strengthen digital connectivity between Thailand and Australia

• Google Cloud announces “TalayLink”, a new subsea cable system linking Thailand and Australia.

• The strategic investment aims to enhance future regional connectivity.

• It will improve digital accessibility, stability and resilience across the Asia–Pacific.

• TalayLink will create a new independent route across the Indian Ocean, linking Thailand’s upcoming data centres and Cloud Region.

Google Cloud has announced the launch of TalayLink, a new subsea cable system connecting Australia and Thailand, designed to significantly enhance digital accessibility, stability and resilience across the Asia–Pacific and globally.

Bikash Koley, Vice President of Global Infrastructure at Google and Google Cloud, said the new TalayLink subsea cable — named after the Thai word talay (sea/ocean) — will extend Google’s interlink cable initiative for data centre connectivity announced last year.

Under the Australia Connect programme, the new cable will establish an alternative path into Thailand via the Indian Ocean, west of the Sunda Strait — a route currently used by most existing subsea cables.