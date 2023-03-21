Google Cloud expands its partnership in Thailand’s fast-growing travel sector

The move comes as Thailand's tourism industry recovers, with foreign visitors expected to reach 25-30 million this year.

Google Cloud Thailand country manager April Srivikorn said at a media briefing on Tuesday that the expanded partnership will enable airports manager AOT, aviation technology solutions provider SKY, and EVme, an EV lifestyle startup, to access more Google Cloud data and services, allowing them to scale their businesses.

This will enable them to more accurately tailor their products and services to their customers' exact needs and preferences, as well as see some opportunities to accelerate their business or win new customers, she said.

"Our collaboration with AOT, SKY, and EVme will enhance their ability to serve travellers with personalised, digital-first offerings powered by our secure and scalable open data cloud," she noted.

She emphasised the importance of cloud, analytics, and artificial intelligence technologies in assisting travel ecosystem players to meet current soaring demand, solve workforce shortages, and diversify options and services.

The more businesses that can provide quick and convenient information, the more likely travellers will make a decision, April said.

According to latest findings from the e-Conomy SEA 2022 report, more than a half of Thailand's urban digital consumers are already using online travel services, with this category expected to grow 22% year on year and contribute $9 billion to Thailand's digital economy by 2025.

As a result, players in the travel ecosystem cannot afford to overlook the importance of providing digital services that are always-on, simple, personalised, and secure.