DE Ministry tightens online ID rules, urges Google, LINE and TikTok to share legal responsibility

Digital Economy and Society (DE) Minister Chaichanok Chidchob chaired the 8th meeting of the Committee on the Prevention and Suppression of Technology Crime under Section 13 of the Emergency Decree on Cybercrime Prevention. The meeting brought together government agencies, private sectors and major platform providers — including Google, LINE and TikTok — to enhance Thailand’s digital identity verification system and close loopholes exploited by online scammers.
Domestically, the meeting assigned the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) to limit individuals to five SIM cards across all operators. New registration rules will require Dip Chip or other high-security identity verification systems to prevent “ghost SIMs,” which are often used by scam networks, especially along border areas where illegal SIM box operations persist.
The ministry also discussed a “restricted-use SIM” policy for individuals registered as mule-account holders, limiting their ability to use SIM cards and allowing registration only through the Interior Ministry’s Department of Provincial Administration database to ensure traceability.
Chaichanok said discussions with Google, LINE and TikTok focused on stricter user identity verification, including real-name checks and facial recognition technology combined with phone or email confirmation, to stop fake account creation. Platforms will also be required to verify the identity of all advertisers, both individuals and businesses.
“Global platforms must play a stronger role in protecting Thai users — not just by providing services, but by sharing responsibility for preventing cybercrime,” he said, noting that scammers have used these platforms to cause widespread damage.
Meanwhile, the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) is amending Section 32 of the Electronic Transactions Act to expand its regulatory powers over online platforms and strengthen service transparency and safety.
The meeting also discussed accelerating legal action against those involved in mule accounts and establishing guidelines for compensating scam victims, to be submitted to the National Policy Committee.
Chaichanok affirmed that the DE Ministry, in coordination with the NBTC, banks, and platform providers, will take decisive action to shut down all channels used by scammers, eliminate ghost SIMs and mule accounts, and build a safer digital ecosystem for the public.