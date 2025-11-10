DE Ministry tightens online ID rules, urges Google, LINE and TikTok to share legal responsibility

Digital Economy and Society (DE) Minister Chaichanok Chidchob chaired the 8th meeting of the Committee on the Prevention and Suppression of Technology Crime under Section 13 of the Emergency Decree on Cybercrime Prevention. The meeting brought together government agencies, private sectors and major platform providers — including Google, LINE and TikTok — to enhance Thailand’s digital identity verification system and close loopholes exploited by online scammers.

Chaichanok said combating cybercrime requires cooperation from all sectors, both domestic and international, under the UN Convention against Cybercrime, which has been signed by 71 countries and the European Union. Thailand is preparing to join the convention, with a special committee established to study the accession process.

Domestically, the meeting assigned the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) to limit individuals to five SIM cards across all operators. New registration rules will require Dip Chip or other high-security identity verification systems to prevent “ghost SIMs,” which are often used by scam networks, especially along border areas where illegal SIM box operations persist.