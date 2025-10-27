No leniency for state officials involved. DE Ministry and police announce one-month crackdown on online scam gangs, seizing over 500 million baht.

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES), in cooperation with the Royal Thai Police, has announced the results of a one-month nationwide crackdown on online fraud syndicates, resulting in 73 arrests and the seizure of assets worth more than 500 million baht. Officials confirmed that any state personnel found involved will face prosecution without exception.
At the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob and Pol Lt-General Jiraphop Phuridej, Assistant National Police Chief, together with senior officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), and the Immigration Bureau, held a press conference to announce the results of operations conducted between October 1 and 26.
The crackdown targeted online-fraud networks and call-centre gangs as well as the seizure of Sim box devices, which are critical communication tools used by such syndicates.
Initial results showed 73 suspects arrested, comprising 51 Thais and 22 foreigners, with total damages exceeding 1.4 billion baht and seized assets worth 522 million baht.
At the international level, Thailand has represented the country at ASEAN–UNESCO meetings on digital-platform legislation, where the issue of online scammers was identified as a rising regional concern.
“On October 25, I attended the UN Convention on Cybercrime signing ceremony and high-level meeting in Hanoi, attended by 68 countries and the European Union,” he said.
“This demonstrates that technological crime has become a global priority requiring urgent international cooperation — Cambodia was also among the participants.”
Pol Lt-General Jiraphop Phuridej, Assistant National Police Chief, said that after receiving the government’s directive, police had acknowledged that online scams and call-centre crimes had become widespread and posed a global threat.
Since October 1, structural reform and coordination among relevant agencies have been underway. Between October 1 and 26, operations resulted in 73 arrests — 51 Thais and 22 foreign nationals — with 1.4 billion baht in total damages, 522 million baht in seized assets, and seven victims rescued.
“This is significant progress,” he said, “but operations will continue. Many syndicates involve both Thai and foreign nationals. We have also worked with international partners, including the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, to apprehend offenders linked to call-centre gangs.”
During these operations, investigators discovered that a police officer, holding the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Investigation, was involved in opening mule accounts used by scam networks.
The accounts showed transactions exceeding 100 million baht. The officer was arrested and is now facing legal proceedings.
Preliminary reports indicated that he was attached to a Bangkok Metropolitan Police Division 2 station, located near a key transport hub.
During interrogation, the officer denied ownership of the mule accounts and sought bail during questioning, which investigators refused. He later applied for bail through the court and was subsequently released pending trial.
Police traced financial flows linked to the Phoenix Max scam network and found the suspect’s name listed under the title “Mr.” Cross-checking the civil registry and official databases confirmed that he was, in fact, a police officer of deputy-superintendent rank.
The information was then submitted to the court, which issued an arrest warrant.
“Whether the official is junior or senior, if found involved in cybercrime or any technology-related offence, they will all face prosecution, without exception,” said Pol Lt-General Jiraphop.
Authorities have strengthened screening at border points, especially at Mae Sot district, following the influx of 1,229 people — including 32 Thais and 1,197 foreign nationals — believed to be connected to scam operations escaping Myanmar.
Thailand is now coordinating with their home countries to obtain criminal and conviction records for background checks.
Regarding online-platform suppression, authorities have blocked more than 2,754 URLs linked to fraudulent activity.
Operations have also dismantled Sim-box centres used by call-centre gangs, including raids in central Sa Kaeo and Bang Bua Thong, Nonthaburi, where officers seized telecommunication devices used to deceive victims.
The issue has been jointly addressed by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and telecommunication operators to enhance digital barriers against such crimes.
Authorities revealed that public complaints concerning online crime, scams, and digital fraud now exceed 1,000 cases per day, with daily financial losses surpassing 100 million baht.
The task force has set a six-month target to reduce new cases significantly and achieve tangible results in curbing technological and call-centre crimes.
At the international level, the DES Ministry and Royal Thai Police are preparing to establish a special joint coordination centre to invite foreign partners, especially within Asia, to exchange data and coordinate enforcement for more effective regional crackdowns.
Officials affirmed that this campaign marks only the beginning of an ongoing effort to eradicate scam networks, recover victims’ assets, and reinforce public confidence in Thailand’s digital security.