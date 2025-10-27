No leniency for state officials involved. DE Ministry and police announce one-month crackdown on online scam gangs, seizing over 500 million baht.

Police officer found involved in scam network

During these operations, investigators discovered that a police officer, holding the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Investigation, was involved in opening mule accounts used by scam networks.

The accounts showed transactions exceeding 100 million baht. The officer was arrested and is now facing legal proceedings.

Preliminary reports indicated that he was attached to a Bangkok Metropolitan Police Division 2 station, located near a key transport hub.

During interrogation, the officer denied ownership of the mule accounts and sought bail during questioning, which investigators refused. He later applied for bail through the court and was subsequently released pending trial.

Police traced financial flows linked to the Phoenix Max scam network and found the suspect’s name listed under the title “Mr.” Cross-checking the civil registry and official databases confirmed that he was, in fact, a police officer of deputy-superintendent rank.

The information was then submitted to the court, which issued an arrest warrant.

“Whether the official is junior or senior, if found involved in cybercrime or any technology-related offence, they will all face prosecution, without exception,” said Pol Lt-General Jiraphop.



Tighter screening of foreigners and expanded cross-border cooperation

Authorities have strengthened screening at border points, especially at Mae Sot district, following the influx of 1,229 people — including 32 Thais and 1,197 foreign nationals — believed to be connected to scam operations escaping Myanmar.

Thailand is now coordinating with their home countries to obtain criminal and conviction records for background checks.

Regarding online-platform suppression, authorities have blocked more than 2,754 URLs linked to fraudulent activity.

Operations have also dismantled Sim-box centres used by call-centre gangs, including raids in central Sa Kaeo and Bang Bua Thong, Nonthaburi, where officers seized telecommunication devices used to deceive victims.

The issue has been jointly addressed by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and telecommunication operators to enhance digital barriers against such crimes.



Over 1,000 online-fraud cases reported daily

Authorities revealed that public complaints concerning online crime, scams, and digital fraud now exceed 1,000 cases per day, with daily financial losses surpassing 100 million baht.

The task force has set a six-month target to reduce new cases significantly and achieve tangible results in curbing technological and call-centre crimes.

At the international level, the DES Ministry and Royal Thai Police are preparing to establish a special joint coordination centre to invite foreign partners, especially within Asia, to exchange data and coordinate enforcement for more effective regional crackdowns.



Government vows continued action

Officials affirmed that this campaign marks only the beginning of an ongoing effort to eradicate scam networks, recover victims’ assets, and reinforce public confidence in Thailand’s digital security.