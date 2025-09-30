DES minister claims bribe offer of 40m baht a month to ignore online scams

Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Chaichanok Chidchob told Parliament on Tuesday that he had been offered 40 million baht per month to ignore call-centre gangs, online scams and gambling websites.
Chaichanok made the claim during the second day of the government’s policy debate in response to criticism from Pheu Thai MP Korkaew Pikulthong.
Korkaew argued that three Cabinet members under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul were appointed due to their ties to Newin Chidchob, patriarch of the ruling Bhumjaithai Party. He named Deputy Prime Minister Sophon Sarum, Justice Minister Rutthapol Naowarat and DES Minister Chaichanok as those closely linked to Newin.
He further alleged that the three ministers were either inexperienced or connected to a 2011 Transport Ministry scandal, and claimed call-centre gangs resurged once Pheu Thai moved to the opposition.
In reply, Chaichanok admitted he was young and lacked political experience but highlighted his achievements. He said he helped popularise Thai football and guided Thailand’s e-sports team to a world championship within three years, despite having no prior experience in either field.
On the issue of scams, Chaichanok revealed that before officially taking office, an MP approached him with an offer of 40 million baht a month to turn a blind eye.
“This made me question the practices of some of my predecessors as DES minister,” he said, adding he immediately rejected the proposal.
Korkaew urged Chaichanok to identify those behind the bribe attempt and take legal action. Chaichanok responded that he would try his best to ensure arrests but admitted he was uncertain about receiving support from permanent officials.
In his speech, Korkaew also labelled the current administration the “AnuWin government” — combining the names of Anutin and Newin — and accused it of seeking to “win all”.
Chaichanok countered that his government would not follow the path of what he called the “ThakSen” or “HunSin” governments, referring to former Pheu Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and Cambodian strongman Hun Sen.
Deputy PM Sophon Sarum also rose to defend himself, saying the 2011 Transport Ministry corruption scandal occurred after he left office and while Pheu Thai was in power.
He added that Chaichanok was appointed DES minister because of his abilities, unlike Paetongtarn Shinawatra who, he claimed, was made prime minister solely for being Thaksin’s daughter.