DES minister claims bribe offer of 40m baht a month to ignore online scams

Minister reveals bribe attempt during policy debate

Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Chaichanok Chidchob told Parliament on Tuesday that he had been offered 40 million baht per month to ignore call-centre gangs, online scams and gambling websites.

Chaichanok made the claim during the second day of the government’s policy debate in response to criticism from Pheu Thai MP Korkaew Pikulthong.

Opposition links ministers to Newin Chidchob

Korkaew argued that three Cabinet members under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul were appointed due to their ties to Newin Chidchob, patriarch of the ruling Bhumjaithai Party. He named Deputy Prime Minister Sophon Sarum, Justice Minister Rutthapol Naowarat and DES Minister Chaichanok as those closely linked to Newin.