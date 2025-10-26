Thailand Vows 'Strong Medicine' on Scammers, Joins Global Cybercrime Pact

Bangkok joins 68 nations and the EU in signing the UN Cybercrime Convention; the Digital Minister outlines a 'National Agenda' to tackle online fraud with severe new laws.

Thailand has signalled a major escalation in its fight against transnational organised crime, joining 68 countries and the European Union in signing the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime at a high-level conference in Hanoi on Saturday.

Chaichanok Chidchob, Thailand’s Minister of Digital Economy and Society (DES), attended the ceremony alongside Vietnamese President Luong Cuong and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

The minister confirmed the convention aims to strengthen international cooperation, facilitate intelligence sharing, and enhance technical capacity to effectively combat cybercrime, particularly for the benefit of developing nations.

During the High-Level Conference, Chaichanok delivered a statement where he underscored the severity of online fraud plaguing the Thai populace, noting that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has designated the issue as a "National Agenda."