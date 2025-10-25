Myanmar military detonates scam buildings at KK Park, explosion heard in Thailand

On the evening of October 24, 2025, at approximately 6:30 PM, Myanmar’s military began detonating buildings used by scammers in the KK Park area in Myawaddy, located across from Mae Kut Sung Mai village in Mae Sot, Tak province. The explosion was so powerful that it was heard in Mae Sot, Thailand, and thick white smoke spread for several minutes. This was the second day of operations targeting the scam hubs in the area. Previously, the Myanmar military had dismantled a scammer operation in the region and released nearly 2,000 foreign nationals. The explosions, along with the dismantling of the scammer gangs, prompted a significant number of foreigners, Thai nationals, and other migrants to flee into Thailand, fearing arrest by Myanmar’s military.

Colonel Kunt Sangson, the Commander of the Rajamanu Task Force, clarified that Myanmar’s authorities had issued prior notice, informing Thai officials about the upcoming demolitions and the explosion's location. The Thai authorities had announced the situation to the people living near the border through loudspeakers, ensuring they were informed. According to officials, there was no impact on Thai territory. The Thai military is conducting intensified border patrols and providing support to those fleeing across the border, in line with humanitarian principles.