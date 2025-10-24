Immigration Bureau tightens border control after over 800 migrants flee KK Park

Pol Maj Gen Choengron Rimpadee, spokesperson for the Immigration Bureau, said on Thursday that Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Panumas Bunyalak had ordered Tak immigration police to work closely with local security agencies to crack down on illegal border crossings following reports of a large influx of foreigners from Myanmar.

On the morning of October 22, more than 800 migrants were detained in Tak province. Immigration officers joined with security units to conduct detailed screenings using mobile biometric devices and patrol vehicles equipped with portable scanners to verify identities, travel histories, and criminal records.

The bureau stressed that all legal actions would be strictly enforced.