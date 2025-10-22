KNU leaders accused of role in KK Park and online gambling operations

Responding to media questions about KK Park, Major General Zaw Min Tun stated:

“According to the information we have, KNU leaders themselves are directly involved in the KK Park project. It is clearly an attempt to gain financial benefit by illegally exploiting state-owned land. News about this was already released yesterday.

There are no legal permits or official approvals for the use of this land. In addition, gambling businesses have been operating there, with protection services provided in exchange for money. The income from these activities is being used to commit acts of terrorism and violence against the nation and ethnic civilians.

The group is not only sheltering online gambling operations but also enabling transnational crimes involving China, Thailand, and other countries. These KNU groups, who betray their own people and the nation for money, should be opposed by the entire international community and all ethnic citizens.”