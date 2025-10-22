KNU leaders accused of role in KK Park and online gambling operations

Responding to media questions about KK Park, Major General Zaw Min Tun stated:
“According to the information we have, KNU leaders themselves are directly involved in the KK Park project. It is clearly an attempt to gain financial benefit by illegally exploiting state-owned land. News about this was already released yesterday.
There are no legal permits or official approvals for the use of this land. In addition, gambling businesses have been operating there, with protection services provided in exchange for money. The income from these activities is being used to commit acts of terrorism and violence against the nation and ethnic civilians.
The group is not only sheltering online gambling operations but also enabling transnational crimes involving China, Thailand, and other countries. These KNU groups, who betray their own people and the nation for money, should be opposed by the entire international community and all ethnic citizens.”
He further explained that KK Park is located south of Myawady, near Mehtawthalay village on the Thai-Myanmar border along the Moei River, within KNU Brigade 6 territory. The BGF’s Shwe Kokko New City project, on the other hand, is situated north of Myawady, while another urban project, Laykaykaw New Town, lies west of KK Park.
Major General Zaw Min Tun added:
Originally, the site was established in 2015 as a peace symbol by the Kayin State Government and former KNU Chairman Saw Mutu Say Poe, with assistance from Japan’s Nippon Foundation. Later, KNU forces took control of the area, expelled residents, and allowed only KNU, PDF, and allied groups to occupy it.
To implement the KK Park project, KNU’s Mulaei Ahlin Company Limited signed a land lease agreement on February 17, 2020, with a Thai-based company for initial development.
The lease was signed on behalf of KNU’s Central Finance Committee by current KNU Chairman Padoh Saw Kwe Htoo Win and former KNU Defence Department Head Colonel Saw Roger Khin.”
The contract reportedly covered around 100 acres of land, leased for 30 years, and remains legally binding.
“According to the contract, one acre of land was leased at 35,000 baht per year, totalling 3.5 million baht annually for 100 acres, with payments every six months.
Additionally, 500,000 baht per month was to be paid to KNU as a security fee for the first 30 acres, with a commitment to increase the payment as the project expanded,” he said.
He also revealed that in May 2022, KNU signed a new agreement with Trans Asia International Holding Group, replacing Mulaei Ahlin Company with a new firm, Troth Star Company, reportedly led by a KNU major general.
Foreign investors involved in the project were found to include a Cambodian business group from Sihanoukville, which had previously cooperated with another company.
Major General Zaw Min Tun noted that Sihanoukville, known as Cambodia’s casino hub, saw a mass relocation of online gambling operations to Myanmar and the Philippines after Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen banned such activities on August 18, 2019.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network