TAT concerned over online impact after Belarusian model lured to Thailand, killed in Myanmar

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is closely monitoring global reactions after international media reported the shocking death of a Belarusian model, who was deceived into travelling to Thailand before being trafficked across the border into Myanmar, where she was allegedly tortured and killed for her organs.
TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said she was worried that online discussions could undermine global confidence in Thailand’s tourism safety. She has ordered the TAT Moscow Office to immediately assess the situation, monitor social media platforms, and provide regular updates.
The office reported that the incident began circulating online two to three days ago. Foreign news agencies described the case and clarified that the victim was not a tourist, but a young woman seeking overseas employment. She had previously worked in China before accepting what she believed was a legitimate modelling job in Thailand.
According to the Moscow office, there has been no evidence of reduced bookings or travel cancellations related to the case. However, TAT has advised travellers to remain vigilant, avoid contact with unfamiliar individuals while abroad, and immediately inform local police or their embassy if they suspect danger.
Thapanee said TAT would continue monitoring social media and issue further reports as the situation evolves.
The victim has been identified as Vera Kravtsova, a 26-year-old model from Minsk, Belarus. Reports said Vera arrived in Bangkok in September to pursue a modelling opportunity. Shortly after her arrival, she was lured across the border into Myanmar, where her passport and phone were confiscated.
She was then forced to work at a cyber scam centre, where she and others were made to deceive and extort money from wealthy foreign men via fake dating profiles. When Vera failed to meet her “quota,” she was beaten severely and later sold to an organ trafficking gang.
Authorities believe she was tortured to death, her organs harvested, and her body burned to destroy evidence.
In a gruesome twist, the same scam syndicate reportedly contacted Vera’s family in Belarus, demanding US$500,000 (around 16 million baht) to return her body. When her family refused, the criminals allegedly stopped all communication.
Her mother has since pleaded with the gang to at least return her daughter’s ashes, and said she plans to travel to Myanmar herself to arrange the funeral.
The Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it will provide full diplomatic assistance to Vera’s family to ensure the repatriation of her remains and the pursuit of justice through cooperation with relevant authorities.
TAT has stressed that Vera was not a tourist and that the incident did not occur within Thai territory, but the case has nevertheless gone viral on international social media, raising concerns about Thailand being portrayed as part of the trafficking route.
The tourism agency has vowed to strengthen communication with its overseas offices, particularly in Europe, to contain misinformation and maintain global confidence in Thailand’s reputation as a safe destination.