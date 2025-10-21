TAT concerned over online impact after Belarusian model lured to Thailand, killed in Myanmar

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is closely monitoring global reactions after international media reported the shocking death of a Belarusian model, who was deceived into travelling to Thailand before being trafficked across the border into Myanmar, where she was allegedly tortured and killed for her organs.



TAT Governor Voices Concern

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said she was worried that online discussions could undermine global confidence in Thailand’s tourism safety. She has ordered the TAT Moscow Office to immediately assess the situation, monitor social media platforms, and provide regular updates.

The office reported that the incident began circulating online two to three days ago. Foreign news agencies described the case and clarified that the victim was not a tourist, but a young woman seeking overseas employment. She had previously worked in China before accepting what she believed was a legitimate modelling job in Thailand.

According to the Moscow office, there has been no evidence of reduced bookings or travel cancellations related to the case. However, TAT has advised travellers to remain vigilant, avoid contact with unfamiliar individuals while abroad, and immediately inform local police or their embassy if they suspect danger.

Thapanee said TAT would continue monitoring social media and issue further reports as the situation evolves.