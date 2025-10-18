TAT promotes medical tourism to attract Middle Eastern high-net-worth travelers, targeting 125-billion-baht revenue in 2026

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is intensifying efforts to promote the country as a global destination for medical and wellness tourism, targeting 125 billion baht in revenue in 2026.

Nat Kruthasoot, Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business at TAT, said Thailand’s strength lies in its internationally accredited healthcare facilities, with 61 hospitals certified by the Joint Commission International (JCI). Medical costs are 30–70% lower than in Western countries, and more than 500 hospitals and clinics nationwide are ready to serve foreign visitors.

In 2025, Thailand’s health tourism market is expected to generate around 125 billion baht from approximately 580,000 medical tourists — 1.74% of total international arrivals. This market primarily comprises affluent visitors earning over 2 million baht per year, particularly from Middle Eastern nations such as Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait, as well as neighboring countries like Cambodia and South Asian countries including Bangladesh. On average, these travelers spend about 107,662 baht per trip, 102% more than general tourists.

Thailand also boasts top wellness facilities such as Chiva-Som and Celes Samui, which partners with BDMS Wellness Clinic. Preventive health programs at these clinics meet international standards while remaining 30–50% cheaper than comparable treatments in Singapore, giving Thailand a regional advantage.

Nat noted that medical tourists often extend their stays for recovery and wellness, not only for treatment. TAT plans to attract more elderly long-stay visitors, a high-spending group with strong purchasing power.