TAT promotes medical tourism to attract Middle Eastern high-net-worth travelers, targeting 125-billion-baht revenue in 2026

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is intensifying efforts to promote the country as a global destination for medical and wellness tourism, targeting 125 billion baht in revenue in 2026.
Nat Kruthasoot, Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business at TAT, said Thailand’s strength lies in its internationally accredited healthcare facilities, with 61 hospitals certified by the Joint Commission International (JCI). Medical costs are 30–70% lower than in Western countries, and more than 500 hospitals and clinics nationwide are ready to serve foreign visitors.
In 2025, Thailand’s health tourism market is expected to generate around 125 billion baht from approximately 580,000 medical tourists — 1.74% of total international arrivals. This market primarily comprises affluent visitors earning over 2 million baht per year, particularly from Middle Eastern nations such as Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait, as well as neighboring countries like Cambodia and South Asian countries including Bangladesh. On average, these travelers spend about 107,662 baht per trip, 102% more than general tourists.
Thailand also boasts top wellness facilities such as Chiva-Som and Celes Samui, which partners with BDMS Wellness Clinic. Preventive health programs at these clinics meet international standards while remaining 30–50% cheaper than comparable treatments in Singapore, giving Thailand a regional advantage.
Nat noted that medical tourists often extend their stays for recovery and wellness, not only for treatment. TAT plans to attract more elderly long-stay visitors, a high-spending group with strong purchasing power.
Another key focus is the luxury tourist segment, defined as those earning over USD 60,001 per year. TAT’s 2024 survey showed that 58.95% of luxury tourists chose Thailand for its diverse attractions, followed by Thai hospitality (52.97%) and food and beverage offerings (51.69%).
Most luxury tourists travel independently (87.31%), with 78.68% coming for leisure, 7.72% for business and travel, and 2.02% for medical treatment. Bangkok remains the top destination, followed by Phuket, Chon Buri, Krabi, Surat Thani, Chiang Mai, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phangnga, Chiang Rai, and Rayong.
Average stays are 12.49 nights per trip, with daily spending of 6,333 baht — up 52.53% year on year — totaling 79,098 baht per trip, a 74.14% rise.
Top activities include dining (88.1%), beach visits (60.07%), massages and spas (55.19%), visiting historical sites (52.6%), and nightlife (46.41%). Luxury tourists mostly shop for clothing (54.08%), souvenirs (43.58%), and Thai food products (37.24%).
Overall satisfaction with tourism in Thailand reached 97.75%, up 0.04% from the previous year. The top-rated aspects were Thai hospitality (97.29%), attraction appeal (96.32%), and cuisine (94.25%). The lowest-rated areas were cleanliness, hygiene, and language communication.
About 83.09% of luxury tourists said they would revisit Thailand within the next two to three years, while 97.46% would recommend the country to others.