Health tourism in Thailand surges to THB 670 billion, boosting wellness & spa sector towards global recognition

According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, in 2025, Thailand’s health tourism sector comprises 92,813 operators, generating an estimated THB 670 billion in revenue. This includes 28,203 direct health service businesses, valued at THB 220 billion, and 64,610 related businesses (e.g. retail, transport, tourism), worth THB 450 billion.

A growing area of interest among tourists is the spa services sector, including oil massages, foot reflexology, Thai massages, and wellness-related treatments such as scrubs, yoga, detox, and nail care, alongside health spa packages.

Sunai Wachirawarakarn, President of the Thai Spa Association, explained that while Thailand’s wellness sector has been steadily growing, the market has slowed slightly this year due to negative press affecting tourist numbers. Q2 and Q3 revenues declined, but it’s expected that Q4 through to Q1 2026 will show a positive trend as tourists return in full force, marking the high season for Thailand’s tourism industry.

Sunai continued: “During the decline in tourist numbers, the number of operators did not decrease, but investment slowed due to fewer customers. Even five-star hotels, resorts, and spa hotels experienced this slowdown. However, there is notable potential, with major wellness industry players like BDMS joining the Spa Association, collaborating on initiatives such as the Thailand Power Wing Award, under the concept of Thailand Team, to push Thailand towards global recognition in World Wellness Tourism.”