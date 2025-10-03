Health tourism in Thailand surges to THB 670 billion, boosting wellness & spa sector towards global recognition

According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, in 2025, Thailand’s health tourism sector comprises 92,813 operators, generating an estimated THB 670 billion in revenue. This includes 28,203 direct health service businesses, valued at THB 220 billion, and 64,610 related businesses (e.g. retail, transport, tourism), worth THB 450 billion.
A growing area of interest among tourists is the spa services sector, including oil massages, foot reflexology, Thai massages, and wellness-related treatments such as scrubs, yoga, detox, and nail care, alongside health spa packages.
Sunai Wachirawarakarn, President of the Thai Spa Association, explained that while Thailand’s wellness sector has been steadily growing, the market has slowed slightly this year due to negative press affecting tourist numbers. Q2 and Q3 revenues declined, but it’s expected that Q4 through to Q1 2026 will show a positive trend as tourists return in full force, marking the high season for Thailand’s tourism industry.
Sunai continued: “During the decline in tourist numbers, the number of operators did not decrease, but investment slowed due to fewer customers. Even five-star hotels, resorts, and spa hotels experienced this slowdown. However, there is notable potential, with major wellness industry players like BDMS joining the Spa Association, collaborating on initiatives such as the Thailand Power Wing Award, under the concept of Thailand Team, to push Thailand towards global recognition in World Wellness Tourism.”
According to the latest data from the Global Wellness Institute (GWI), Thailand’s tourism growth rate is on an upward trend post-COVID, growing over 120%, though it hasn’t yet reached pre-COVID levels. The majority of revenue comes from international tourists, with two main categories:
The spending difference between these two groups is approximately US$1,000 (around THB 30,000). The Secondary Wellness Traveler group has been increasing significantly, suggesting that Thai operators should offer more appealing services, such as long-term packages, retreat programs, or additional services to boost spending in the wellness sector, covering spa treatments, food, accommodation, fitness activities, and medical treatments.
Sunai stated that direct health services within the wellness industry, including hospitals, generate the highest revenue, followed by pharmacy sales, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals production, tourism services, and the spa business. The latter has seen an increase in new entrants, with many luxury hotel spas transitioning towards wellness through collaborations and partnerships, such as the alliance between BDMS and Sri Panwa Hotel.
"While Thai spa services are still new to many locals, the domestic market remains a vital part of the industry," said Sunai. "The growth of health-oriented tourism in Thailand can sustain the business during crises, even if domestic consumers only make up 20% of spa customers, compared to 80% from international visitors."
Currently, the top international spa customers come from Malaysia, China, and Singapore, with the majority being Southeast Asian visitors in the mass market. Thai spas face challenges in price competitiveness, with services costing only THB 200-300 per hour, but spa operators see a rising demand for health-related services.
A key trend is the rise in wellness tourism, with foreign tourists increasingly seeking health-focused holidays. Unlike casual spa visitors, these travellers have clear plans for wellness tourism. Thailand has high potential to expand in this sector, especially with an increased focus on wellness real estate, though investment in this area lags behind global leaders such as Dubai, Singapore, and China.
Despite this, Thailand’s wellness and spa industry is poised for growth, and it is expected to recover to pre-COVID-19 levels within 1-2 years. Competing in the Wellness Economy will require innovative strategies, particularly in areas like medicine, herbal treatments, and technology development. Sunai also stressed the importance of collaborating with the government to promote health tourism and innovate in the food industry, encouraging high-spending international tourists to return and experience Thailand’s health-focused offerings.