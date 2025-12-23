MRTA rail services in Bangkok to run until 2.00am on New Year’s Eve

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) said three concessionaires operating four electric rail lines in Bangkok will extend services on New Year’s Eve until 2.00am on New Year’s Day, describing the move as a New Year gift to passengers.
MRTA governor Gardphajon Udomdhammabhakdi said the extension aligns with Transport Ministry policy and will be supported by extended park-and-ride opening hours on December 31.
He said Bangkok Expressway and Metro (BEM), East Bangkok Monorail (EBM) and Northern Bangkok Monorail (NBM) are cooperating with the MRTA on the extended service and parking arrangements. BEM operates the Blue and Purple lines, EBM the Yellow line and NBM the Pink line.
For the night of December 31, 2025, services on all four main MRT lines will run later than usual, extending from the normal end time of midnight (12.00am) to 2.00am on January 1, 2026:
The last trains will depart from the originating/terminus stations at 2.00am.
The MRTA said it will open and extend parking facilities to help passengers connect more easily with rail services.
MRT Purple Line
Four park-and-ride buildings—at Khlong Bang Phai, Sam Yaek Bang Yai, Bang Rak Noi Tha It and Yaek Nonthaburi 1 stations—will operate 24 hours.
MRT Blue Line
Four park-and-ride buildings—at Lat Phrao, Thailand Cultural Centre, and Lak Song stations (two buildings at Lak Song)—and 11 parking lots at Kamphaeng Phet, Ratchadaphisek, Huai Khwang, Thailand Cultural Centre (two lots), Phra Ram 9, Phetchaburi, Sukhumvit, Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (two lots) and Sam Yan stations will operate 24 hours.
Orange Line project (Thailand Cultural Centre–Min Buri (Suwinthawong) section)
One park-and-ride building at Khlong Ban Ma station and one parking lot at MRTA station will operate 24 hours.
Green Line
One parking lot on the Bearing–Samut Prakan section at Khehaฯ station, and two park-and-ride buildings on the Mo Chit–Saphan Mai–Khu Khot section at Yaek Kpao station and Khu Khot station, will operate from 5.00am on December 31, 2025 to 3.00am on January 1, 2026.
MRT Yellow Line
One park-and-ride building at Si Iam station will be free of charge, operating from 5.00am on December 31, 2025 to 1.00am on January 2, 2026.
MRT Pink Line
One park-and-ride building at Min Buri station will be free of charge, operating from 5.00am on December 31, 2025 to 2.00am on January 2, 2026.
To ensure smoother travel, the MRTA said it has instructed the following measures:
Contact channels and service updates