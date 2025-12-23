MRTA rail services in Bangkok to run until 2.00am on New Year’s Eve

Park-and-ride facilities to operate longer for easier connections

The MRTA said it will open and extend parking facilities to help passengers connect more easily with rail services.

MRT Purple Line

Four park-and-ride buildings—at Khlong Bang Phai, Sam Yaek Bang Yai, Bang Rak Noi Tha It and Yaek Nonthaburi 1 stations—will operate 24 hours.

MRT Blue Line

Four park-and-ride buildings—at Lat Phrao, Thailand Cultural Centre, and Lak Song stations (two buildings at Lak Song)—and 11 parking lots at Kamphaeng Phet, Ratchadaphisek, Huai Khwang, Thailand Cultural Centre (two lots), Phra Ram 9, Phetchaburi, Sukhumvit, Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (two lots) and Sam Yan stations will operate 24 hours.

Orange Line project (Thailand Cultural Centre–Min Buri (Suwinthawong) section)

One park-and-ride building at Khlong Ban Ma station and one parking lot at MRTA station will operate 24 hours.

Green Line

One parking lot on the Bearing–Samut Prakan section at Khehaฯ station, and two park-and-ride buildings on the Mo Chit–Saphan Mai–Khu Khot section at Yaek Kpao station and Khu Khot station, will operate from 5.00am on December 31, 2025 to 3.00am on January 1, 2026.

MRT Yellow Line

One park-and-ride building at Si Iam station will be free of charge, operating from 5.00am on December 31, 2025 to 1.00am on January 2, 2026.

MRT Pink Line

One park-and-ride building at Min Buri station will be free of charge, operating from 5.00am on December 31, 2025 to 2.00am on January 2, 2026.

Safety measures and additional services

To ensure smoother travel, the MRTA said it has instructed the following measures:

Extra trains: Sufficient standby trainsets will be arranged to prevent passengers from being stranded.

Special ticket sales points: Additional channels will be provided for purchasing tokens/tickets at high-demand stations.

Enhanced security: Additional staff will be deployed to maintain order around stations and parking areas 24 hours a day.

Contact channels and service updates