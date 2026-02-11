PM2.5 alert: Bangkok and the East may see higher dust levels on Feb 11-12

The Air Pollution Solution Communication Centre under the Pollution Control Department has issued a warning that PM2.5 levels in Bangkok, surrounding provinces and the Eastern region are likely to increase during February 11-12, 2026, particularly in Sa Kaeo, Prachin Buri and Chachoengsao.

The department said a key factor is the influence of easterly winds blowing in from neighbouring countries, placing the affected areas downwind. It also cited the detection of up to 4,462 hotspots in Cambodia, the highest count since the start of the season, with a significant upward trend, increasing the likelihood that particulate levels will rise during the period.

The Pollution Control Department called for cooperation from relevant agencies—especially in the Eastern region—to strictly supervise and control pollution sources, particularly open burning, in order to reduce health impacts on the public.

At the same time, the centre urged residents to take care of their health, avoid outdoor activities where possible, and wear a mask or dust-protection equipment if necessary. People are also advised to follow the Ministry of Public Health’s guidance closely.

Real-time air quality updates are available via the Air4Thai website (Air4Thai.pcd.go.th) and the Air4Thai mobile application.