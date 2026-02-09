Lat Krabang tops Bangkok PM2.5 at orange level; city average ok

Lat Krabang hit hard: the only Bangkok district where dust surged today, PM2.5 jumps to 41.3 µg/m³ (orange level)
Check the 12 districts at risk of health impacts, with the latest dust trend update
Lat Krabang is bearing the brunt as the only Bangkok district where dust levels surged today, with PM2.5 spiking to 41.3 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) — an “orange level”. Check urgently: 12 districts are flagged as starting to affect health, with the latest update on dust trends.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Air Quality Information Center reported the situation for fine particulate matter not exceeding 2.5 microns (PM2.5) in Bangkok on February 9, 2026 at 7.00am.
The Bangkok-wide average was 25.4 µg/m³ (standard: not exceeding 37.5 µg/m³).
Top 12 areas with the highest PM2.5 levels in Bangkok
Scan Bangkok zones: where the air is “good” and where to “avoid”
North Bangkok
East Bangkok
Central Bangkok
South Bangkok
North Thonburi
South Thonburi
Dust levels are trending higher overall, with air quality at a moderate level.
Health advice: orange level air quality — starting to affect health
General public
At-risk groups