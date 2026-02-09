Lat Krabang tops Bangkok PM2.5 at orange level; city average ok

Lat Krabang hit hard: the only Bangkok district where dust surged today, PM2.5 jumps to 41.3 µg/m³ (orange level)

Check the 12 districts at risk of health impacts, with the latest dust trend update

Lat Krabang is bearing the brunt as the only Bangkok district where dust levels surged today, with PM2.5 spiking to 41.3 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) — an “orange level”. Check urgently: 12 districts are flagged as starting to affect health, with the latest update on dust trends.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Air Quality Information Center reported the situation for fine particulate matter not exceeding 2.5 microns (PM2.5) in Bangkok on February 9, 2026 at 7.00am.

The Bangkok-wide average was 25.4 µg/m³ (standard: not exceeding 37.5 µg/m³).

Top 12 areas with the highest PM2.5 levels in Bangkok