Lat Krabang tops Bangkok PM2.5 at orange level; city average ok

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 09, 2026

BMA air centre: Bangkok PM2.5 avg 25.4 µg/m³ at 7am Feb 9; Lat Krabang highest at 41.3 µg/m³ (orange)

Lat Krabang hit hard: the only Bangkok district where dust surged today, PM2.5 jumps to 41.3 µg/m³ (orange level)

Check the 12 districts at risk of health impacts, with the latest dust trend update

Lat Krabang is bearing the brunt as the only Bangkok district where dust levels surged today, with PM2.5 spiking to 41.3 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) — an “orange level”. Check urgently: 12 districts are flagged as starting to affect health, with the latest update on dust trends.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Air Quality Information Center reported the situation for fine particulate matter not exceeding 2.5 microns (PM2.5) in Bangkok on February 9, 2026 at 7.00am.

The Bangkok-wide average was 25.4 µg/m³ (standard: not exceeding 37.5 µg/m³).

Top 12 areas with the highest PM2.5 levels in Bangkok

  1. Lat Krabang district: 41.3 µg/m³
  2. Khlong Sam Wa district: 34.1 µg/m³
  3. Nong Chok district: 33.6 µg/m³
  4. Prawet district: 33.0 µg/m³
  5. Lak Si district: 32.0 µg/m³
  6. Bang Rak district: 31.5 µg/m³
  7. Min Buri district: 30.9 µg/m³
  8. Seri Thai Park, Bueng Kum district: 30.8 µg/m³
  9. Don Mueang district: 30.4 µg/m³
  10. Sai Mai district: 30.0 µg/m³
  11. Pathum Wan district: 29.9 µg/m³
  12. Phra Nakhon district: 29.9 µg/m³

Scan Bangkok zones: where the air is “good” and where to “avoid”

North Bangkok

  • 26.2–32.0 µg/m³
  • Overall: moderate

East Bangkok

  • 22.5–41.3 µg/m³
  • Overall: moderate

Central Bangkok

  • 20.5–29.9 µg/m³
  • Overall: good

South Bangkok

  • 14.6–31.5 µg/m³
  • Overall: good

North Thonburi

  • 18.0–29.7 µg/m³
  • Overall: good

South Thonburi

  • 18.5–23.9 µg/m³
  • Overall: good

Dust levels are trending higher overall, with air quality at a moderate level.

Health advice: orange level air quality — starting to affect health

General public

  • Use personal protective equipment, such as a PM2.5 mask, every time you go outdoors.
  • Limit the time spent on outdoor activities or strenuous outdoor exercise.
  • Watch for unusual symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, or eye irritation.

At-risk groups

  • Use personal protective equipment, such as a PM2.5 mask, every time you go outdoors.
  • Avoid outdoor activities or strenuous outdoor exercise, follow medical advice, and seek medical attention promptly if symptoms occur.
nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy