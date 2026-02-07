PM2.5 levels in Bangkok exceed standards in 4 districts

On February 7, 2026, at 07:00, the Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported that PM2.5 levels in the city remained above the safe standard. The average PM2.5 level across Bangkok was 31 µg/m³, slightly below the standard of 37.5 µg/m³, but still in the ‘orange zone’ for health risks.

The highest readings were in the following districts:

Lat Krabang: 55.4 µg/m³ Bang Rak: 40.9 µg/m³ Nong Chok: 38.5 µg/m³ Phra Nakhon: 38 µg/m³ Prawet: 37.3 µg/m³ Chatuchak: 37.2 µg/m³ Pathum Wan: 36.2 µg/m³ Bang Phlat: 35.8 µg/m³ Sai Mai: 35.7 µg/m³ Bang Ko Laem: 35.6 µg/m³ Lak Si: 35.3 µg/m³ Wang Thong Lang: 35 µg/m³

The air quality across Bangkok was generally moderate, but with concerns over the high PM2.5 levels, particularly in the East and Central areas.

The government advises residents, especially those in high-risk groups, to wear protective masks when outside, limit strenuous outdoor activities, and seek medical advice if experiencing symptoms such as coughing or difficulty breathing.

Health authorities recommend continued awareness of the pollution levels, as the situation remains unstable. PM2.5 particles can cause irritation in the eyes, nose, and throat, and exacerbate respiratory issues for sensitive individuals.