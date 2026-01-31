PM2.5 Levels Today in Bangkok: Air Quality Poor, Health Impacted

The PM2.5 dust levels in Bangkok today are above the orange level, indicating that the air quality is unhealthy and impacts health. The worst affected areas are Bang Rak, Prawet, and Taling Chan, where people are having difficulty breathing.

Latest Air Quality Report (January 31, 2026):

The Air Quality Data Center of Bangkok reported that the PM2.5 levels in Bangkok exceeded 48.9 µg/m³, surpassing the standard limit of 37.5 µg/m³. Below are the top 12 areas with the highest PM2.5 levels in Bangkok: