Visiting hours for Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew set for Jan 31-Feb 1

The Bureau of the Royal Household has announced the visiting hours for the Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew (Temple of the Emerald Buddha) on January 31 and February 1, 2026 due to the royal ceremonies for the 100th-day memorial of the late Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother of Thailand.

January 31, 2026:

Ticket sales for the Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew will be available from 08:30-12:00.

Visitors can pay respects to the late Queen Sirikit at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall from 08:00-12:00. Please note that the screening point at the tunnel near the entrance to Phra Lan Road will close at 11:00.

February 1, 2026:

Ticket sales will be available from 13:00-15:30.

Visitors can pay respects to the late Queen Sirikit at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall from 13:00-21:00. The screening point at the tunnel near the entrance to Phra Lan Road will close at 20:00.

Dress Code:

Visitors are kindly asked to dress appropriately. Those attending the memorial ceremony should wear formal mourning attire. Gentlemen are not permitted to wear jeans, while ladies are required to wear skirts or sarongs.