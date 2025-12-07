Grand Palace adjusts hours December 12–13 for Queen Sirikit rites

The Bureau of the Royal Household has announced adjusted visiting hours for the Grand Palace and Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram (Temple of the Emerald Buddha) on December 12 and 13 due to the royal merit-making ceremony marking the 50th day after the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.
On December 12, tickets for visiting the Grand Palace and Temple of the Emerald Buddha will be sold from 8.30am to 12pm.
Members of the public may pay their respects before the royal urn of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall from 8am to 12pm, with the security screening point in the tunnel under Na Phra Lan Road closing at 11am.
On December 13, ticket sales for visitors will be open from 1pm to 3.30pm. The public may pay respects before the royal urn at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall from 1pm to 9pm, with the screening point in the tunnel under Na Phra Lan Road closing at 8pm.
The Bureau of the Royal Household has requested that visitors dress respectfully. Those wishing to pay homage before the royal urn are asked to wear mourning attire in modest, dark colours. Men are not permitted to wear jeans, while women must wear a skirt or traditional wrap.