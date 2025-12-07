Grand Palace adjusts hours December 12–13 for Queen Sirikit rites

On December 12, tickets for visiting the Grand Palace and Temple of the Emerald Buddha will be sold from 8.30am to 12pm.

Members of the public may pay their respects before the royal urn of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall from 8am to 12pm, with the security screening point in the tunnel under Na Phra Lan Road closing at 11am.

On December 13, ticket sales for visitors will be open from 1pm to 3.30pm. The public may pay respects before the royal urn at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall from 1pm to 9pm, with the screening point in the tunnel under Na Phra Lan Road closing at 8pm.