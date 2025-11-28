Prince of Liechtenstein and wife pay respects to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother

On November 28, 2025, at 9:55 a.m., Prince Philipp of the Principality of Liechtenstein, accompanied by Princess Isabelle, laid a wreath in tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall in the Grand Palace, Bangkok.

Following the tribute, the royal couple proceeded to the Rama X Room, Royal Household Bureau Building, where they signed the book of condolences in a gesture of mourning.

Thailand and the Principality of Liechtenstein established diplomatic relations on August 14, 1997, with both countries maintaining smooth diplomatic ties via the Royal Thai Embassy in Bern, Switzerland, which also covers Liechtenstein.